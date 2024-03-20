Josh Peck Facing Major Backlash Over Silence on Drake Bell’s Abuse Allegations

Following the release of ID’s docuseries Quiet on Set, Josh Peck is facing major backlash as he remains silent over Drake Bell’s abuse allegations.

Followers of Peck’s TikTok account flooded his recent video with tons of comments concerning his silence over his Drake & Josh co-star being allegedly abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck in the early 2000s.

“Your silence is LOUD brother,” one follower wrote. Another declared, “*sigh* Josh you disappoint us.”

Along with the allegations that Drake Bell has made, Josh Peck has not said anything about the new documentary.

However, TMZ reports that Peck’s silence may have to do with the fallout that he and Bell experienced years ago. Bell was publicly at odds with Peck a few years ago when he found out he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding.

Not long after Drake Bell called out Josh Peck, the duo appeared to reconcile during the 2017 VMAs. But it seems as though the duo aren’t friends.

Josh Peck Previously Forced Drake Bell to Apologize to His Wife Over Wedding Invitation Drama

Years after Drake Bell called out Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, Peck spoke about the incident.

During an appearance on the BFF podcast, Peck revealed the reason he didn’t invite Bell to his wedding. “So I didn’t invite [Bell] to my wedding ‘cause I hadn’t talked to him in many, many years.”

“I knew that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for the 10 years since we had made the show, but no one needed to know that. Cut to, I’m getting married that night. And I see these text messages from him cursing me out, coming for me… on the night of my wedding.”

Also speaking about Drake Bell’s tweets about him, Josh Peck said, “He takes to the internet and he starts writing these tweets that immediately catch fire… So then he leans in and goes on this press tour about how heartbroken he is and creating this narrative that just wasn’t true.”

About a month after the ordeal, Peck stated he confronted Bell. “I was at the Video Music Awards, and I see him there, and he sees me. I go up to him — and this might be the most Sopranos thing I’ve ever done — I look at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now.’”

Drake Bell immediately apologizes to Josh Peck’s wife. I see him do this whole five-minute performance of an apology. … I was like, ‘Go apologize to my wife or something bad’s gonna happen.’”