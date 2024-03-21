Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell Abuse Claims Featured on ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary

After days of constantly being hounded by the public, Josh Peck has finally broken his silence on Drake Bell and his abuse claims that were featured in ID’s Quiet on Set documentary.

In his latest Instagram post, Peck spoke out about the documentary. “I finished the Quiet on Set documentary and took a few days to process it,” he wrote. “I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world.”

Josh Peck then stated that children should be protected and that reliving everything this publicly is incredibly difficult for him. “But I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry.”

The four-part documentary was released earlier this week. It highlighted the unfortunate work environment that various Nickelodeon stars had to endure while working with notorious producer Dan Schneider.

Schneider, who hasn’t worked for Nickelodeon since 2018, apologized for his actions after he watched the documentary. “Me facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” he said. “And I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Also in the documentary, Drake Bell spoke out about the sexual abuse he went through at the hands of former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

Josh Peck had been facing backlash over his lack of response to Drake Bell’s abuse allegations. Some media outlets did report that the former Drake & Josh co-stars had a previous fallout years ago. They had an online feud in 2017 after Bell wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding.

Drake Bell Told The Internet to ‘Go Easy’ on Josh Peck Following ‘Quiet on Set’ Release

Josh Peck’s public response to Quiet on Set came less than 24 hours after Drake Bell asked the internet to go easy on his former co-star.

“I just want to clear something up,” Bell stated in a TikTok post. “I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TIkToks and some of his posts. I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult.”

Drake Bell pointed out that Josh Peck had reached out to him after watching Quiet on Set. “It’s been very sensitive,” Bell admitted. “But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on [him].”