Josh Hall Says He ‘Didn’t See’ Estranged Wife Christina Haack While Dining at the Same Restaurant

Following a report that he was seen at the same restaurant where his estranged wife, Christina Haack, was eating, Josh Hall claims he didn’t notice her.

In his latest Instagram Stories post, Hall shared a screenshot of a People story that detailed Haack’s alleged run-in with him at a Newport Beach, California, restaurant.

“Just got sent this,” he wrote over the pic. “Funny, I didn’t even see her. I would have totally sent over a drink. Great spot!”

Photo by Josh Hall/Instagram Stories

Hall previously shared a photo in his Instagram Stories that showed him having dinner with some friends. “Little surf and turf with the crew,” he wrote.

Christina Haack seemingly noticed Josh Hall while out with her 14-year-old daughter Taylor and her The Flip Off costar Heather Rae El Moussa, who is married to Haack’s first ex-husband, Tarek.

“When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay and 🐍 shows up at your spot,” she stated.

The soon-to-be-exes called it quits last summer. Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” after nearly three years of marriage in his divorce request. He also asked for spousal support.

Josh Hall Appeared on ‘The Flip Off’ With Christina Haack Shortly Before Their Split

Hall appeared during the first half of The Flip Off, competing with Haack against Tarek and Heather. Following Hall’s departure from the show, Haack continued on to compete solo.

Christina and Tarek discussed the split during the show’s first episode.

“I know we’re in a good place now,” Haack emotionally stated. “But yeah, we went through a lot of stuff. I don’t think anyone understands just how much stuff we went through. We met when we were so young.”

Haack also admitted she lost El Moussa as her best friend in the divorce. “When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose… we were best friends,” she said. “But also I felt like I lost like, I need to be a full-time mom. And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me.”

El Moussa replied, “I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this.”

Haack apologized for her actions over the years. “You forgive me?” she asked, to which El Moussa answered, “A hundred percent, yeah.”