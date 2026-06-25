Update on Reality TV Star’s Felony Charges

A reality television personality appears to be sidestepping felony charges after sent to the clink earlier this year.

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Lisa Hochstein of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami found herself in hot water back in April, arrested for her alleged connection to illegal recordings amidst a messy divorce.

Miami-Dade County investigators alleged the 43-year-old had been secretly recording her ex-husband’s private conversations. She was reportedly booked on a felony charge for interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications.

Authorities claim that in March 2023, Hochstein and her then-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, illegally intercepted conversations involving her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein. Investigators alleged the couple recorded or attempted to record conversations without consent.

How Lisa Hochstein Avoided Felony Charges

However, in a recent update, legal documents obtained by TMZ show that Lisa Hochstein has completed all requirements for Miami-Dade County’s Advocate Program. A counselor for the pretrial diversion program told prosecutors she had fulfilled all the program’s requirements.

The reality TV personality was referred to the Advocate Program on May 15 and, having met all its conditions, had a counselor request that the case be dismissed. Looks like Lisa can finally close this chapter, as the state announced in open court on June 23 that the charges were officially dropped.

Realty TV star Lisa Hochstein will reportedly be avoiding felony charges. (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images)

“I’m relieved that charges have been dropped,” the reality TV star told TMZ. “What makes this particularly difficult is that this is from more than three years ago, police at the time declined it, and Lenny continued to hire people to pursue it, at the expense of our children.”

“We are pleased that the charges were dismissed and they can go forward with their lives,” her lawyer also told the outlet.

And just like that, one of the messiest legal sagas from Lisa and Lenny’s bitter split seems to be wrapping up. Now, we just have to wait for the drama to inevitably spill over into the next season of The Real Housewives of Miami…