Major HGTV Couple’s Marriage ‘Imploded’: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Get Real About Their Messy Divorce

HGTV stars Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa reflected on their messy public divorce during their new house-flipping competition series, The Flip Off.

In the show’s first episode, the former house-flipping power couple discussed the infamous split after Haack revealed that she and her third husband, Josh Hall, separated.

“I know we’re in a good place now,” Haack emotionally told El Moussa. “But yeah, we went through a lot of stuff. I don’t think anyone understands just how much stuff we went through. We met when we were so young.”

Along with their marriage, Haack admitted she lost El Moussa as her best friend. “When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose… we were best friends, but also I felt like I lost like, I need to be a full-time mom. And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me.”

El Moussa also became emotional over the conversation. “I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this.”

Haack then apologized for her actions over the years. “You forgive me?” she asked, to which El Moussa answered, “A hundred percent, yeah.”

“You’re a great dad. I’m really proud of you,” Haack pointed out. “You’ve come a really long way. I can see it, you know. You’re so much calmer, you’re so much wiser, for real.”

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Spoke About the Events that Led to Their Marriage’s Downfall

Amid the emotional conversation, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack spoke about the events that led to the downfall of their marriage.

“I got diagnosed with cancer, and then I hurt my back. I lost 60 lbs. because I was taking so many opiates and Vicodin and painkillers,” El Moussa stated.

He also admitted that he lost his way and lost who he was. “I just wasn’t the best husband. I wasn’t the best father. You know, I own my s—. It wasn’t me, but it was me.”

Haack then said that El Moussa didn’t always treat her right, and he would admit that. “Tarek was more focused on work than his family,” she said. “When we split up, it’s like it forced him to be like, oh, I have to be present for these kids.”

The former spouses first met in 2005 and rose to HGTV fame with their original series Flip or Flop. They share two children, Taylor and Braydon.

Although the marriage appeared to be going strong, things took a turn in 2016 when El Moussa fled their California home with a gun. The pair separated not long after, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Since their divorce, Haack went on to marry and divorce Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson. She then married Hall in 2022.

El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Young, who also co-stars on The Flip Off. They share a son.