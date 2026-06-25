Singer Hospitalized, Says ‘Nothing Can Be Taken for Granted’

A popular singer recently took to social media to let her fans know she’d been hospitalized, apologizing for canceling shows in a heartbreaking message.

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“Sometimes life intervenes and reminds you that nothing can be taken for granted and that time should be valued and carefully spent,” Swedish gothic-styled singer-songwriter and composer Anna von Hausswolff began in the caption of her June 5 Instagram post.

The words accompanied a series of photos, starting with a shot of the singer’s arm on a hospital bed with an IV attached. Other images showed her hand, with a heart monitor on her finger, being held by her boyfriend.

“I’m sorry to cancel a few shows, but hey, I’m here! As soon as I’m back on my feet and do what I do best — music,” the “Stardust” singer added.

Meanwhile, von Hausswolff didn’t provide any details about her illness or hospitalization.

Of course, the singer, who has collaborated with legends like Iggy Pop, was met with nothing but support from her fans in the comments section.

“Sending health and love your way, Anna,” one fan wrote. “Mother, what happened? Please be okay ❤️,” another concerned fan added. “Get well soon, queen,” a third fan chimed in.

Amid the 39-year-old’s recovery, her team took to Instagram to give an update.

“Due to Anna’s ongoing recovery, we are forced to cancel more shows in the coming weeks while she continues to rest and regain her strength,” the message began.

Anna von Hausswolff at the P3 Gold 2026 Awards in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images

“We are very sorry to those who were excited to see her play in June and July. We ask for your patience and understanding as she takes the time she needs. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Anna von Hausswolff is set to return to the stage for her sold-out Alltogether Now Festival show in Waterford, Ireland, on August 2.