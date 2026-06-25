Country Singer’s 12-Year-Old Daughter to Undergo Open Heart Surgery

Country singer-songwriter Rory Feek announced his 12-year-old daughter, Indiana, is currently recovering after she underwent open heart surgery.

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In a Substack post earlier this week, Feek revealed Indiana had the procedure done in Austin, Texas, on June 23. He and his family knew she would need the surgery after she was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) days after her birth.

“In February 2014, just a few days after Indy was born, after a very troubling appointment with a local doctor, we took Indiana to Nashville to have her heart checked out, Feek explained. “They say that about half of all little ones born with Down syndrome have heart issues. And some are much worse than others.”

Although doctors said the small hole could eventually close, Feek said it hadn’t in the years after the diagnosis. In January, it was confirmed that, because the hole didn’t close, Indiana would need to have the surgery.

Feek noted that the hole could affect both her quality of life and her lifespan if it wasn’t repaired.

“The hardest part so far has been helping Indy get emotionally ready for what’s coming,” he explained. “Preparing her for something that’s going to be very hard on her. Hard on all of us, especially her Papa, to see her go through so much difficulty and pain. But I also know that when it’s done, it’s going to make her life better.”

The Procedure Was Predicted to Take Between Six and Seven Hours

While sharing detials about the open heart surgery, Feek said the procedure could take six to seven hours. She was then to be moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about a week.

“It’s a surreal thing to be back spending time in hospitals again after all those years,” Feek pointed out. “Being here in this moment strangely reminds me of ten years ago when we prayed for a miracle for her mama, Joey.”

Joey, whom Feek married in 2002, passed away in early 2016 amid her battle with cervical cancer. She was diagnosed just a few months after she gave birth to Indiana.

Reflecting on Indiana preparing for the procedure, Feek shared, “In no time, the fear was forgotten, and we were on our way to get through all the many different tests they needed to run. It was a wonderful start to a much longer and harder journey that she, and we in many ways, are about to go on together.”

Feek then added that he and his family are thankful for the joy and love they’ve been blessed with.