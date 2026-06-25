‘American Idol’ Judge Hospitalized After Falling Ill on Stage During Concert

American Idol judge Lionel Richie was forced to cut his latest performance short after becoming ill on stage.

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While singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, the lively Richie was forced to sit down for a few seconds before getting back up. He then sat back down to sing the rest of the song.

After finishing the song, Richie told the audience that he suddenly felt “dizzy” and “strange.” He then pointed out that it was best for those who have been in a similar situation to “sit your a— down.”

Because he was feeling dizzy and strange, @lionelrichie performed Dancing on the Ceiling sitting down on opening night @grandcasarena pic.twitter.com/5LYk5unI9s — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 25, 2026

Not long after Richie told the audience about his on-stage health struggles, saxophonist Dino Soldo stepped on stage and announced that the singer-songwriter wasn’t feeling well and wasn’t able to finish the show.

The performance marked the start of Richie’s tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. He is scheduled to perform 26 shows through mid-August. Among the cities he will be performing at are New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Richie Went to the Hospital Following the Performance

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Richie was rushed to a nearby hospital after being unable to finish his St. Paul show.

Sources close to the singer said a paramedic met him backstage, and he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The insiders also insisted that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure. However, further details about the singer’s condition remain unknown.

This isn’t the first time that Richie has struggled with health. The singer-songwriter previously suffered a mysterious illness that impacted his vocal cords in the ’90s. He ended up having multiple surgeries to fix the condition.

Doctors eventually diagnosed him with diet-induced acid reflux.

During a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Riche opened up about coming to having a nervous breakdown over vocal cord struggles.

“You don’t want anybody fooling around down there. This is your identity,” he said about the procedures. “I never really thought that it would end.”

Despite his past health struggles, Richie remained positive. “I’ll pass on exactly what my father said to me: Aptitude plus attitude determines altitude,” he added. “If you happen to have both, sky’s the limit, but if you’re only blessed with one, have the right attitude because people will love to have you around.”