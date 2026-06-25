Major ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Marries Pro Wrestler

Famed Jersey Shore castmate Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is a married woman! The reality TV star exchanged vows with pro wrestler Zack Carpinello in a surprise wedding.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to PEOPLE, Farley revealed that she had invited 50 guests to what they believed was the screening of her upcoming movie, Nanny Cam, in New Jersey on Wednesday. However, when she and Carpinello stepped onto a red carpet, they were dressed in their wedding best.

While Carpinello wore an all-black tux with a red tie, Farley wore a gorgeous, all-white, off-the-shoulder dress. The couple shocked their guests.

“We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us,” Farley explained. “We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible.”

She then said, “We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production. More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful.”

Farley also revealed that she and Carpinello spent months keeping their surprise wedding a secret. They even went so far as to be very detailed about the “premiere.”

“Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for Nanny Cam to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget,” she continued.

The Couple Incorporated With Carpinello’s Love For ‘James Bond’

Instead of traditional wedding music, the couple walked down to the song “The Name’s Bond… James Bond,” by David Arnold for Casino Royale.

Carpinello is notably a “longtime” James Bond fan.

The couple also gave fellow Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi a special nod by using the same first dance, “You and Beautiful,” she used.

“It’s a tribute to my best friend,” Farley said about the song pick.

Farley then described the wedding theme as “modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist.“

“Ruby became the thread that tied everything together,” she said about the deep red color. “From my ruby ring and Zack’s new rose gold wedding band featuring rubies, to our color palette and the gifts we incorporated for our children, the ruby represented love, family, and the next chapter of our story.”

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews. The former couple shares two children, Meilani, 11, and Greyson, 10.