Josh Brolin’s ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Daughter Reveals Exciting Life Update

Actress and musician Eden Brolin is going to be a mom. The Yellowstone star, who is the daughter of actor Josh Brolin, recently revealed the good news.

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Brolin shared a series of photos featuring her baby bump on Instagram.

She captioned the post “twins baby.”

“The most beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” her dad commented.

Her stepmother Kathryn Brolin also commented, writing “🔥❤️ gorgeous. Can’t wait to meet those two precious souls.”

“Eden!!! Congratulations!! ❤️💕” actress Hailee Steinfeld commented.

Yellowstone photographer Emerson Miller added “HUNTYYYYYY YAASSSS.”

Brolin’s former costar Romy Rosemont wrote “Oh my goodness lady. Such good news. Congratulations. You’re going to crush it! ❤️”

Frances Bean Cobain also commented, “congratulations!! It’s the best thing in the universe ✨”

The actress, who is also in a band called Atta Boy, wrapped up a tour back in September.

Brolin and her husband, musician Cameron Crosby married in 2022 after about four years together.

In a Valentine’s Day tribute shortly before their wedding, she wrote “oh boy buddy, i can’t believe how much we’ve grown up in the last 4 and change years. i was craving an opportunity to publicly express how much you make my heart swell @cameroncrosby9 because, while we have our differences, who doesn’t, you have truly the most amazing heart.”

She continued, writing “i marvel at your willingness, your humor, the way you feel so deeply. you bring me coffee every morning without fail, cook me food that nourishes me, and you are so patient and so kind. im grateful to laugh with you, i’m grateful to wake up to your sweet face. i love you, i look up to you and i can’t wait to get home and see you.”