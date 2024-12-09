josh-allen-reveals-details-about-his-proposal-to-hailee-steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is revealing his playbook for how he scored a winning proposal to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. On December 6, Allen offered details on the lavish proposal in Steinfeld’s “Beau Society” newsletter, which was later shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Videos by Suggest

First off, the NFL player brought up how the Hawkeye star nearly spoiled the surprise.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'” Allen recalled. “I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

Josh Allen, quarterback #17 for the Buffalo Bills, prepares for the game against the Rams on December 8, 2024. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” the 28-year-old gridiron star admitted. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Josh Allen Reveals How His Big Moment with Hailee Steinfeld Went Down

However, when the big moment came, Allen made sure he had all of his ducks in a row…

“I said I couldn’t wait any longer,” he recalled in the newsletter. “I said I can’t wait to start a family with you.

The somewhat repetitive athlete then continued, “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely.

It seems Allen is also not above begging, adding, “I said please.”

Of course, Steinfeld, 27, accepted Allen’s proposal. Even a couple of weeks later, the quarterback is in disbelief that he managed to win the heart of someone so “special.”

“It feels unbelievable,” Allen gushed. “To be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy.”

“It feels unbelievable,” Allen gushed of Steinfeld. “To be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy.” (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Allen and Steinfeld took to Instagram to announce to the world that they were to wed late last month. “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” the two wrote alongside a shot of the quarterback on bended knee, with his actress bent over, placing her forehead against his.

The young couple was surrounded by a stunning display of pink and red roses, with candles scattered across the ground, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean.

A wedding date hasn’t been announced. However, it seems Allen and Steinfeld are content basking in the proposal for the time being.