Who Is Brittney Williams, Josh Allen’s Pilates Instructor Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his skills on the field, with many hypothesizing that he could down in football history as one of the greats. However, what do we know about his personal life — more specifically, his girlfriend, Brittany Williams?

They’ve Known Each Other For Years

The couple has been dating since 2017 when they were both college students; Allen at the University of Wyoming, Williams at California State University, Fresno. Even though the two didn’t start dating until college, Allen and Williams had known each other for years.

The pair are from the same town, Firebaugh, California, and they attended the same schools growing up. In a sweet Instagram post celebrating their one-year anniversary, Williams said, “My 8-year-old crush became my boyfriend a few years later.” In a later post, she joked, “thx for flirting with me when we were 8 years old, we’ve come a long way. I’m just glad you don’t have cooties anymore.” A deep-dive into the couple’s Instagram accounts shows their journey together, from pics of Williams cheering Allen on at his Wyoming football games, to vacation pics.

A year after the couple began dating, Allen was selected by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft. Williams was at his side when he signed the four-year, $21 million deal. “Watching your dreams come true was a moment I will never forget,” Williams posted at the time. “Here we come Buffalo! #BillsMafia.”

What Does Williams Do For A Living?

When Williams isn’t cheering Allen on at football games, she works as a Pilates instructor, teaching the Matt & Reformer style of Pilates. She runs a fitness Instagram page known, “Pilates by Britt,” and also models for several fashion brands on Instagram.

When the two aren’t working, they spend a lot of time traveling. The two journeyed to Monaco in 2019 for the Grand Prix, with Williams calling it “the most incredible trip of my life, followed by making so many incredible new friends and memories.”

The couple also attend red carpet events like the NFL Honors Ceremony, and go to concerts and nightclubs together. Williams also travels without her QB boyfriend; she recently posted photos of a girls’ trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Williams and Allen aren’t engaged, but they are parents to a silver Labrador puppy named Sky. The couple brought Sky home in 2021 and run an Instagram account with photos and videos of the adorable dog.

More Trending News

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up After ‘Blowout’ In December, Latest Rumor Says

Tom Brady’s Game Day Diet Is More Intense Than You Thought Possible

Top Tom Brady Story Of 2021: Headed For $650 Million Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up With Aaron Rodgers For Being ‘Too Jealous And Controlling,’ Anonymous Source Says