Jordyn Woods Unrecognizable As Leggy Blonde Bombshell

Jordyn Woods is blonde and looking like a totally different person while going Barbie-style in a skin-tight pink microdress. The model and former BFF to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been celebrating her 24th birthday in style – seemingly, also changing her style as she proves that a massive hair revamp isn’t just for reality queens The Kardashians.

Posting to Instagram as she highlighted both her party vibes and her recent weight loss, Woods stunned with peroxide blonde hair and in her edgy number, and fans are going nuts.

Jordyn Woods Stuns As Leggy Blonde

Woods had gone all out for her birthday celebrations as she posed by a massive black limo and amid glitzy lit-up buildings. The California native, who drove fans to her glittery pink donut purse in her caption, matched her unusual accessory via a shiny pink minidress with black straps – high heels elongated her legs, with diamond jewelry adding even more glam.

One thing definitely wasn’t the same. Woods was rocking long and straightened blonde locks, and they reappeared with a swipe right as she jokingly mouthed taking a bite of her purse from a bar. In fact, the hair was showcased even more as a further slide showed a prep robe look, a full face of makeup, and dark brows off-setting the bleach-blonde hair.

See The Look Below

“Donuts are my guilty pleasure. What’s yours?” Jordyn Woods wrote for a total 490,000+ likes. A like quickly came in from YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

“Blonde is your color bestie!!” a fan replied, with Woods also told to “stay blonde.” Swipe below for the gallery – scroll for more.

Looking Back On Cheating Scandal

Woods, who debuted her blonde hair back in March 2019 and one month after her high-profile cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, is seemingly living her best life since being ditched by the KarJenner clan. In September 2020, she revisited the drama, stating:

“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away, but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed.”

“Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?’” she continued, concluding: “Things happen and that’s what makes us human.”