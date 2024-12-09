Jordon Hudson, 24, Shares New Pic With 72-Year-Old Boyfriend Bill Belichick

Days after her and Bill Belichick’s red carpet debut, Jordon Hudson took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her 72-year-old boyfriend.

Videos by Suggest

On Monday, Dec. 9, Hudson shared photos showing her holiday season spirit. “Lost my Stroll-ginity this weekend,” she stated in the post.

Among the photos featured in the post was Hudson and Belichick standing in front of a chalkboard wall that reads” Farmhouse Sweet Farmhouse.” The former New England Patriots’ head coach was also seen putting bunny ears on Hudson’s head.

Sources previously praised the couple, stating that the duo “couldn’t care less” about the noticeably 48-year age gap.

“Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” an insider shared. “Age is just a number to them.”

The insider also pointed out Belichick and Hudson “don’t listen” to the critics. “Because their relationship is the real deal,” they insisted.

The duo is also said to have a “genuine connection” and “mutual respect” for each other. “[They] connect on so many levels despite what some may think”

the source continued. “[They] both enjoy sports, and they both have a love for nature and the outdoors.”

The duo made their red carpet debut at the American Museum of Natural History Gala last week. A source shared that Belichick was “so proud” to have Hudson by his side for the event.

The duo went public about their romance this past summer. Belichick previously had a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday. He was also married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. They share three children.

Bill Belichick Reportedly Interviewed With UNC Before His and Jordon Hudson’s Red Carpet Debut

Along with whispers about his relationship with Jordon Hudson, ESPN reported that Bill Belichick may be returning to the football field.

The longtime NFL coach reportedly met with the University of North Carolina shortly before his and Hudson’s red carpet debut.

ESPN revealed that Belichick “wants to be coach again.” The university recently fired its head football coach, Mack Brown, on Nov. 26 after six seasons. The Tar Heels went 44-33 under Brown from 2019 to 2024 and finished 6-6 this season. Brown will not coach in UNC’s bowl game.

Freddie Kitchens, the former coach of the Cleveland Browns who has served as UNC’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach the past two seasons, is serving as interim head coach.

The University of North Carolina previously tried to hire Aruth Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, for the head coach role. However, it’s been reported that he turned down the offer, claiming to want to stay in the NFL.