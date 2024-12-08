Bill Belichick, 72, Makes Red Carpet Debut with 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Ready to take his relationship to a new level, Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made their red carpet debut last week.

The former New England Patriots head coach and his lady were all smiles while attending the American Museum of Natural History Gala on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Belichick wore a class black tux, while Hudson wore a black off-the-shoulder gown that featured a high slit.

Rumors about Belichick and Hudson started circulating in early 2023, months before the former coach’s September 2023 break-up with his partner of 16 years, Linda Holliday. The two had met on a flight to Boston in 2021 while Hudson was a collegiate cheerleader.

After confirming the split from Holliday, Belichick was spotted with Hudson in New Orleans.

However, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson didn’t confirm their romance until June 2024. Months later, Hudson welcomed Belichick to Instagram by sharing a photo of them petting a goat. “This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The two began sharing photos of their adventures and other special events, including their couple’s Halloween costumes. Belichick dressed as a fisherman while reeling in Hudson, a mermaid. “My biggest catch!!!” he wrote in her comments.

Before Holliday and Hudson, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. They share three children.

Source Revealed Bill Belichick ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About 48-Year Age Gap Between Him and Jordon Hudson.

Meanwhile, a source close to Bill Belichick revealed that the former head coach “couldn’t care less” about the 48-year age gap between him and Jordon Hudson.

“Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” an insider told Page Six. “Age is just a number to them.”

The source also said Belichick and Hudson “don’t listen” to those criticizing their relationship. “Because their relationship is the real deal,” they pointed out.

The insider claimed that the two have a “genuine connection” and “mutual respect” for one another. “[They] connect on so many levels despite what some may think.”

The insider noted, “[They] both enjoy sports, and they both have a love for nature and the outdoors.”

The source went on to gush about how happy Belichick was that Hudson was with him at the American Museum of Natural History Gala. “Bill was so proud to have Jordon by his side.”