Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel Teaming Up With Fellow Renovator On A ‘Groovy’ ’60s-Inspired Motel Room

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott got a helping hand from a familiar face for a very special room renovation. Scott called in his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel for an assist while redoing a ’60s-inspired motel room.

Scott And Deschanel’s Visit To The ‘Brady Bunch’ House

Scott recently posted a photo of himself, Deschanel, and drag queen Trixie Mattel at the iconic Brady Bunch house. Scott’s caption was written to the tune of the sitcom’s famous theme song: “Here’s a story, Of a girl named Trixie, Who was busy renovating a motel of her own, They were two folks, Working all together, Yet they were all alone.”

“So they called in me and @zooeydeschanel, To take on the ’70s-themed Flower Power room, And gather some groovy inspiration…At the iconic Brady House,” the caption concluded. The photo shows the group posing on the home’s stairs, with everyone decked out in ‘60s garb.

Trixie Mattel’s Motel Renovation Project

The room Scott referred to in the Instagram post was for Mattel’s newest venture: the Trixie Motel. The Palm Springs motel was renovated and decorated by Mattel and her friends, and the process is being documented on a new Discovery Plus series Trixie Motel. Guests include Scott, Deschanel, country star Orville Peck, and TikToker Brittany Broski.

The rooms match the retro decor that Scott and Deschanel were brought into help with. Mattel is known for her glamorous stage looks, which are also inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s: big hair, bright clothing, and dramatic eye makeup.

The Trixie Motel Is Open For Business!

Mattel initially purchased the motel to turn it into an Airbnb, but after viewing the property, decided to turn it into a fully functioning motel. According to the Trixie Motel website, “Trixie Motel is a pink paradise located in the heart of Palm Springs, CA. We offer seven custom themed rooms, including three suites, three queen rooms, and our honeymoon suite. Located right off Palm Canyon Drive, Trixie Motel is steps away from the city’s best restaurants and attractions. We can’t wait for you to #staythenight.”

The Trixie Motel is an exciting new project from the drag queen and fans of Mattel can’t wait to book a stay at the motel. Property Brothers viewers are equally excited to see Scott and Deschanel lend a hand with the retro-inspired renovations!

