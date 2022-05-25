Jonathan Scott Of ‘Property Brothers’ Suffers Injury During Recent Demo

Renovating houses seems like a fun job, but it does come with some dangers. Just ask Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott! He recently took to Instagram to share an injury he sustained while on the job.

Scott Says ‘Doing TikToks Is Dangerous’ After Injuring Hand

“WARNING,” Scott captioned his post. “Idk what’s more dangerous, demoing houses or making videos.” In the video, Scott goes to a hatch in the floor of the house he’s working on, saying, “All I want to know is, would you go down there? Would you?”

“Would you go down there?” Scott continued, opening the hatch all the way and propping it up against the wall. “Would you go down the creepy stairca—” He’s interrupted by the hatch falling forward and hitting his hand.

The video then cuts to Scott addressing the camera. “This is why I’ve said, time and time again, doing TikToks is dangerous,” he laughs, showing off his injury: a scrape on the back of his hand.

Fan Reactions: ‘I Would Have Been More Dramatic’

His comments section was soon filled with friends and followers who loved the video. Brother JD wrote, “Aka: JD’s Suite. That’s where they keep me. But every so often on a full moon, in the dead of night, I emerge to once again wreak havoc…and have sushi.”

Queer Eye star and fellow home renovator Bobby Berk commented, “My stomach just went in my throat watching this.” Fans loved the video as well. “The second you leaned it against the door, I immediately questioned if it would stay. OUCH!” one person wrote.

“That hurt!!!!! I would have been more dramatic!!” another fan laughed. While many expressed concern for Scott’s hurt hand, others encouraged him to go back down the hatch. “Ice it and go back, please. I want to see where it leads…” someone wrote. “I would go….after we send the pros to flush out any wildlife,” another fan joked.

Latest Star-Studded ‘Property Brothers’ Project

It’s unclear whose house Scott was working on, but it might have been a celebrity home. The Property Brothers’ newest project, a new season of Celebrity IOU, sees the pair renovating properties for stars like John C. Reilly, Tiffany Haddish, and Snoop Dogg.

Whether it was a celebrity home or a house for an Average Joe, it’s clear home renovation can be dangerous. Scott’s funny video reminded fans that even innocent aspects of home improvement have the potential to injure—even if that injury is just a small scrape on your hand.

