Jonathan Owens Cheers on Wife Simone Biles at U.S. Olympic Trials in Sweet Video

Unable to contain his excitement, Jonathan Owens was spotted jumping and cheering on his wife Simone Biles during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. this weekend.

Just as Biles finished her uneven bars routine on Sunday, June 30, the camera turned to catch Owens up on his feet, clapping and raising his hands in the air.

The Biles family was ON THEIR FEET for Simone Biles’ uneven bars. 👏 #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/WC2yC8iqob — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 1, 2024

Owens has been a key supporter of Biles as she headed into the Olympic trials. The gold medalist shared on her Instagram Stories a snapshot of her and Owens on a date the evening before the trials began. “On a date, kinda nervous,” she wrote.

Biles also posted some photos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 29, of her and Owens relaxing while on a romantic date.

Biles and Owens were first romantically linked in August 2020. They got engaged in February 2022 and were married in April 2023. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Prepare to Head to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games

Jonathan Owens has been dedicated to supporting Simone Biles as she heads to her third Olympic Games later this month in Paris.

Biles earned her third trip to the Olympics on Sunday after winning all-around at the Team USA trials. The win comes nearly three years after Biles’ rough “twisties” incident at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokoyo.

Despite the situation, Simone Biles said she’s not holding back. “Trusting the process and [my coaches],” Biles told ESPN. “I knew I’d be back.”

Biles also told NBC, “I knew I wasn’t done after the performances in Tokoyo.”

Owens took to his Instagram Stories to share his excitement. “We going to Paris,” Owens wrote. “Man, I’m so proud.”

Simone Biles further explained that the 2024 Olympic Games is the team’s “redemption” tour. “I feel like we all have more to give,” she said.

“We weren’t under the best circumstances … But I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes. We’re more mature, we’re smarter, we’re more consistent.”

Along with Biles, other gymnasts also heading to Paris to represent Team USA are Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey, and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles. The fifth member of the team is 16-year-old Hezly Rivera. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong are the alternates.