Taylor Swift Reacts to Simone Biles Using ‘Ready for It’ in Jaw-Dropping Olympic Routine

Taylor Swift had nothing but praise for Simone Biles following her jaw-dropping “Ready For It” floor routine performance during the Team USA Olympic gymnastics trials.

Biles started her epic routine with Swift’s “Ready For It” from her 2017 Reputation album. She quickly did a triple-double, which has been dubbed the “hardest tumbling pass in the world” by the video’s commenter. Biles made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to it during the U.S. Gymnastic Championships.

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤,” Taylor Swift stated about Simone Biles after a clip of the full routine was posted by the NBC Olympics and Paralympics on X (formerly Twitter)

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

Biles ended her routine with Travis Scott’s “Delresto (Echoes),” featuring Beyoncé. The four-time Olympic gold medalist finished with an overall score of 58.900. Her overall performance in the event pushed her to first place during the first half of the women’s Olympic gymnastics qualifying.

If things continue to go well for her, Simone Biles will be making her third appearance at the Summer Olympics in Paris next month.

Simone Biles Recently Invoked Taylor Swift While Speaking About Her Rise to Fame Over the Years

Simone Biles previously invoked Taylor Swift while speaking to Vanity Fair about her rise to fame earlier this year.

“I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis,” Biles explained. “You’re like, Am I made out for this? Why did I wish for this?”

Simone Biles admitted that adjusting to her fame was difficult for her and her parents. Although they try to protect her from invasive fans, reporters, and paparazzi, Biles pointed out that everything is “kind of” out of their hands.

“I’m not saying that [people] scream and line up like I’m Taylor Swift,” Simone Biles continued, “[But] I still get a lot of attention. When five people come up to me and they’re rushing for a photo, I just get a little flustered. My anxiety kicks in.”

Biles admitted that nothing could prepare her for the aftermath of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokoyo. The world-renowned gymnast suffered a setback when she experienced “the twisties” while competing.

This is notably a mental block that gymnasts experience while doing a mid-air. She ended up pulling out of several events, including the team and all-around finals, in order to protect herself mentally.

Biles eventually returned to win the bronze on the balance beam while doing an altered routine that removed twisting elements.