Jonathan Majors Says He’s Planning to Propose to Girlfriend Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors has hinted at plans to propose to Meagan Good in the near future.

TMZ caught the actor on Tuesday as he was heading to his car. They fired off a series of questions about his relationship with the actress…

#JonathanMajors say's he's ready to lock it down and put a ring on #MeaganGood! 👀💍 pic.twitter.com/HaLCMyjDAp — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2024

Jonathan Majors Opens Up on Future With Megan Good

“A lot of people want to know, are you and Meagan gonna get engaged? Do you want to propose maybe?”

“Of course,” the actor iterated almost immediately.

The Emmy-nominated actor kept his answers seemingly short during the impromptu interview. Whenever he was inquired about the couple’s next moves, Majors would go almost completely mute. His lack of responses led the reporter to ask about his upcoming role in Martin Villeneuve’s Merciless.

“I’m excited and I’m feeling a lot of love from the homies and from the fans, so yeah, I’m excited,” Majors said.

Actor Set to Play First Role Since Conviction

The casting in Villeneuve’s upcoming project is the first for Majors since he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend last December. His career was facing an upward trajectory prior to the conviction. Majors gave star-studded performances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

He was set to play Kang, the main antagonist in the Marvel cinematic universe’s next phase. He was slated for upcoming blockbusters like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, the circumstances of his case prompted the company to drop the actor from the universe.

“I’m really blessed. I’m surrounded by people who love me, and who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” Majors said in an interview with ABC in the aftermath of the verdict. “But I’m standing.”

Majors also made mention of his partner and her importance in his time of struggle.

“Everything has kinda gone away. And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan [Good], and my dogs,” he said.