marvel-star-jonathan-majors-sentenced-after-domestic-assault-conviction

Nearly four months after he was convicted of domestic assault and harassment, former Marvel star Jonathan Majors has received his sentence.

According to NPR, Majors was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence program and probation. He did not receive any jail time for his crimes.

New York’s Judge Michael Gaffey announced the sentence and ordered Jonathan Majors to continue attending therapy and stated that jail was “not necessary” for the actor.

Gaffey also issued a protection order for Majors’ former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who was the victim in the case.

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges in a domestic violence case. The charges were third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Both were related to a March 2023 argument that the actor had with Jabbari. Majors was arrested following a heated argument with Jabbari in New York City.

During the same trial, the jury found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Jabbari spoke out during the sentencing, telling the court that Jonathan Majors was not sorry for what he did. “He has no accepted responsibility,” she stated. “He will do this again.”

Meanwhile, Majors’ legal woes are far from over. In March, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against the actor for assault, battery, and defamation.

Along with the incident last March, Jabbari also accused the actor of being physically violent towards her during previous incidents in Los Angeles and London.

Majors’ attorney, Priyva Chaudhry recently told NPR the actor is preparing counterclaims against Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors Previously Spoke Out About His Conviction

Weeks after his conviction, Jonathan Majors spoke to ABC News about the entire situation. He admitted to being shocked and afraid after hearing the verdict.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” he recalled. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

Jonathan Majors also said he wanted to give his side of the story, despite not testifying during the trial. “I’m really blessed,” he continued. “I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I’m standing.”

Along with speaking about the case, Majors further explained there have been issues in his personal life. He hasn’t seen his daughter due to his legal woes.

“Everything has kinda gone away,” he said. “And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs.”

Majors then admitted that the fight with Jabbari was “one of the biggest mistakes of his life.”

“I pick her up, I put her back in the car,” he said. I’m trying to get rid of her. I’m trying to get away from her, as the video shows you know? Second biggest mistake of my life, I try to keep her in the car.”