jonathan-majors-found-guilty-of-harassment-and-assault

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault during his Manhatten court appearance on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to Variety, Majors was in court for domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Gace Jabbari. Although he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts, he was acquitted for one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Judge Michael Gaffey, who presided during the trial, set the sentencing date for Feb. 6. Jonathan Majors is said to face up to a year in jail or potentially have probation. During the trial, the six-person jury requested to hear the definition of harassment in the second degree.

By definition, it is when a person is guilty of “intent to harass, annoy, or alarm” another person as well as “he or she strikes, shoves, kicks or otherwise subjects such other person to physical contact, or attempts or threatens to do the same.”

The jury also asked to review surveillance footage. They heard the testimony from a woman who was at a nightclub with Jabbari after Jonathan Majors allegedly assaulted her.

Earlier this spring, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City after he allegedly assaulted Jabbari. After Jabbari saw a text message from another woman, she said Majors struck her in the head. The injury resulted in bruising, swelling, and pain.

Prosecutor Alleges Jonathan Majors Was Manipulative and Controlling During His 2-Year Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend

Meanwhile, prosecutor Kelli Galloway alleged during the trial that Jonathan Majors was both manipulative and controlling during his 2-year relationship with Grace Jabbari.

Members of the jury were shown text messages between Majors and Jabbari just before the incident. He had threatened suicide over a previous disagreement. The actor also advised Jabbari to not go to the hospital to treat another head wound.

However, while testifying, Jabbari stated that she didn’t want to involve the police. It was Jonathan Majors who had called 9-1-1 the next morning over concerns about her mental state. Majors returned to their Chelsea residence to discover Jabbari sleeping on the floor.

During her closing statement, Galloway stated, “What this really boils down to is four simple words: control, domination, manipulation, and abuse. [Those are the] tactics used by those who commit domestic violence against partners, against Grace.”

Majors lawyer, Priya Chaudhry also spoke out after the verdict. “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV,” Chaudhry said. “Because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”