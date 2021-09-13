Jon And Kate Plus 8 Now: What Happened To The Gosselin’s And Their Kids

In 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin captivated the country with their TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8. The program followed the Gosselins as they were tasked with the unusual responsibility of parenting twins (Cara and Mady) and sextuplets (Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Hope). The program shattered records, and its March 2009 series finale became the network’s highest-rated show in history.

The family was also a tabloid obsession, and for good reason: the Gosselin’s marriage fell apart after ten years together, and the couple’s acrimonious split put their kids’ loyalty to the test. The series was rebranded as Kate Plus 8, but production took place in fits and starts until it finally wrapped in 2017.

So what became of the family now that the kids are young adults? Find out the Gosselins whereabouts in 2021—and check out some recent pics to see how much the children have grown.

How Are The Gosselin Kids Doing Now?

In December 2009, Jon and Kate Gosselin were officially divorced. A lawyer for Kate told TMZ at the time that all eight children would reside with their mother.

However, living arrangements changed over the years. Cara and Mady are now 20 years old and spend the school year living in New York, attending Fordham University and Syracuse University, respectively.

According to LinkedIn, Cara is and mathematics and economics major minoring in Spanish language and literature. She’s also a Division I athlete on the women’s crew team.

Less is known about Mady’s ambitions, which is an intentional choice.

“College feels like a place to blend in. I feel like we haven’t really had much of a chance to really really blend in,” she said in an episode of Kate Plus 8 (via In Touch Weekly). “I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”

As for the 17-year-old sextuplets, things are a bit complicated. Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel continue to live with their mom, only they no longer reside in the sprawling Pennsylvania home where they were first introduced to the world. Kate sold the home in February 2021 for $1.1 million and relocated to North Carolina, where she has presumably returned to her pre-reality show career. On June 30, 2021, she obtained her registered nurse license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing.

Jon has primary custody of the two remaining kids, Collin and Hannah. In August 2021, the proud dad shared a photo on their first day of junior year:

With the exception of the occasional scandalous public statement (more on that later), the kids remain relatively quiet about their personal lives and their relationships with their parents.

The Divorce

Jon and Kate’s split was anything but amicable. The couple announced their separation on their show, but Kate officially filed for divorce in 2009, two months after Jon was caught leaving a bar at 2 a.m. with their nanny.

Cheating allegations were just the tip of the iceberg. Months after the divorce was settled, Jon’s lawyer told TMZ that he intended to file for primary physical custody. He cited Kate’s upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars as evidence that she was an “absentee mom.” He also revealed that he was paying a “ridiculous” $20,000 a month in child support.

In 2013, Kate filed a federal lawsuit against Jon, claiming that he hacked into her computer and phone. She also said he stole her hard drive to retrieve intel for a tell-all book, Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World. In it, Jon claimed that Kate relied on corporal punishment (spanking, hair pulling) to keep the kids in line. Three months later, she dropped the suit according to a report from Radar Online.

In recent years, the former couple finally seemed to have moved on. In 2019, Kate attempted to document her life as a single mom in the TLC series Kate Plus Date. Meanwhile, Jon recently ended a seven-year relationship with girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

But Jon is not entirely content with leaving things in the past. In 2019, a ten-year gag order was lifted, and he made some shocking claims about the children, leading to the kids’ fractured living arrangements.

Is Jon Close To His Kids?

Jon currently has a relationship with two of his eight children: Hannah and Collin. He filed for full custody of Hannah in May 2015, with an insider telling E! News that the young girl was “unhappy and uncomfortable in [Kate’s] house.” Details were vague because Jon was “allegedly not seeking media attention. It’s just about helping his daughter.”

“Hannah…it was sad for us because…you know, they’re getting older, and they’re making different choices, and they’re doing different things,” Kate said in an episode of Kate Plus 8 (via In Touch Weekly). “And she opted to stay back with her dad, actually. Which again, you know, her choice. Whatever.”

In 2019, following the end of his gag order, Jon made shocking claims to DailyMailTV that Kate had traumatized Collin by sending him away to a special needs institution for three years. He also provided the outlet with a handwritten letter, allegedly penned by Collin, that read:

“I told Mom. I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers…She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because…you’re my dad, my savior…I’m counting on you to get me out of here. Daddy, I love you. save me. Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE.”

On Oct. 24, 2018, Jon filed for full custody of Collin. His request was granted after Kate and her lawyer were no-shows at the hearing.

Things took a weird turn when Collin accused his dad of physical abuse in September 2020. However, Hannah rushed to her dad’s defense via an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail.

“My dad has been there for me and Collin no matter what,” she said. “He’s been a very loving and supportive dad throughout everything. Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way.”

Jon said the incident stemmed from a sibling argument that escalated into something worse.

“Collin got very upset and started acting out so I intervened. He started throwing stuff at my car, denting it and shouting f**k you,” he explained. “I was angry and I confronted him and then he threatened to run away. We’ve had problems with Collin in the past running away and I was worried, he was upset so I restrained him.”

He continued, “I didn’t punch or kick him, I restrained him, which he obviously wasn’t happy about. He’s 16, he’s a 16-year-old boy. I restrained him and then I backed away, because you never want to restrain your kids, it’s the most heart-wrenching thing you ever have to do.”

A police report ultimately concluded that abuse allegations were unfounded. The two continue to live with their dad and have had no incidents make headlines since.

In the meantime, Jon doesn’t communicate with the rest of his children.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” he told People in 2018. “It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Jon is also estranged from the twins.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People in 2016. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

Where Are Kate And Jon Gosselin Now?

Some speculate that Kate may have run into recent financial troubles, leading to the sale of her home. And perhaps the fact that Kate Plus Date only survived one season is the reason she went her nursing license. But Kate has remained largely silent about life these days. She even declined to comment on a recently dropped $55,000 lawsuit that alleged she “willfully failed or refused to pay employee contributions, employer contributions, reimbursement, interest and/or penalties as required under the U.S. Law.”

Jon has also returned to a simpler life. In January, he appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and revealed that he had recently survived a serious bout of COVID-19. The host asked the former reality star if there was anything he’d want to say to his children.

“Just tell them I love them and I’m just thinking of the future more. I hope they develop a relationship with Hannah and Collin,” he said about his estranged kids. “I hope that one day I can be part of your life. I’m glad that I got a second chance.”

Following his recovery, Jon revealed that he was employed at an Amazon fulfillment center in Pennsylvania. He also continues to work as a part-time DJ at local bars and bowling alleys. It’s a long way from their TLC days, but as long as the children are happy, we wish both the best in their endeavors.