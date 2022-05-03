Inside Johnny Depp’s LA Penthouses That Amber Heard Reportedly Asked For In The Divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are commanding headlines with the trial of the century. Some big-ticket items from their divorce were Depp’s many lavish Los Angeles penthouses. Let’s take a look inside.

A Divorce Refresher

For those living under a rock, Depp is currently suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation. Heard published an op-ed in 2018 detailing domestic abuse, insinuating it was Depp. Both have scored big wins in court, but the highest-profile stuff is occurring right now. The trial is dominating the online discourse.

The trial brought to light previously unknown details about their 2016 divorce. Heard asked for, among other things, a black Range Rover, cash, and the ability to live rent-free in his LA penthouses. He slowly procured five apartments in Los Angeles over the course of the marriage. Heard’s lawyers wanted these concessions in exchange for keeping the divorce quiet. The divorce was not quiet.

By the time the divorce was finalized, Depp owed Heard nearly $7 million, which she pledged to donate to the ACLU. During the trial, an ACLU executive said she did not pay the whole $3.5 million, and $500,000 of her $1.3 million donations came from Elon Musk, whom she was dating at the time. This bombshell went viral.

A Peek At The Apartments

As one would expect from a millionaire, Depp’s penthouses are large, lavish, and impressive. Nearly every room would be a luxury apartment for most new Yorkers. A bedroom boasts one heck of a view of the city.

The kitchens are chrome affairs, with a kitchen island to boot. One interesting detail is that nearly every wall is absolutely covered in artwork. It’s tough to tell what the subjects are in the publicly released photographs, but it sure seems like Depp is a lover of art. One cannot be surprised considering he starred in Ed Wood and the Rum Diary. Taste has never been a problem.

Art On Full Display

One room resembles an artsy version of Dr. Strangelove’s war room. A huge table surrounded by 14 individually decorated chairs sits feet away from a mural. Another angle of the room shows this table is adjacent to another kitchen.

It seems like Depp lived from room to room with no set home base. While the condos are not currently on the market, that could change at any time. They were valued at $12.78 million in 2016.

