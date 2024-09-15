Johnny Cash’s Brother Tommy Dies at 84

Country music singer Tommy Cash – brother of the late Johnny Cash – has passed away at the age of 84.

News of Tommy’s passing was confirmed by The Johnny Cash Museum on Saturday, September 14. “We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash,” the statement read.

Tommy died on Friday, September 13. He passed away one day after the 21st anniversary of his brother Johnny’s death, which occurred on September 12, 2003. No cause of death has been released at this time.

Tommy Cash, Singer and Brother of Johnny Cash, Dies at 84

Bill Miller, founder of The Johnny Cash Museum, also released a statement on Tommy’s passing.

“Shannon and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years,” the statement began.

“Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry.”



“This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy’s beloved wife, Marcy, and his family in your prayers,” he concluded.









