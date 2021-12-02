John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, Finally Reveals Secret Project

Ella Travolta is proving that she’s just as talented as her parents with her latest Instagram post. The daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston shared a video of herself playing the piano and singing an original song.

Ella Announces EP Release

“There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” she captioned the video. “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous). Hope you like it!”

Her dad was quick to show his support, commenting, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad!” The actor has always been open about his admiration for Ella, discussing her work in the performing arts. In addition to music, she is also pursuing an acting career.

Earlier this year, the Grease actor posted a photo of Ella with the caption, “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost.’ I’m a very proud dad!” She also starred in the 2019 film The Poison Rose alongside her dad.

“She is her own person,” Travolta shared in an interview with People. “She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful, and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her and maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

Other famous friends commented their approval as well. Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee wrote, “a HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!!!!” Actress Brittany Furlan commented as well, showing her approval with four heart-eye emojis.

Travolta Shares Family Holiday With Fans

Travolta is also dad to 11-year-old Ben, who he shares with Preston. The actress passed away in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. She and Travolta had been married since 1991.

The actor recently shared a video of his family’s Thanksgiving celebration, showing them preparing their meal, playing games, and watching A Charlie Brown Christmas. “I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year,” the actor said. “I appreciate it, and it doesn’t go unnoticed, and here’s a glimpse of our Thanksgiving.” Ella also posted a video from the family Thanksgiving, with the caption, “Hope you all had a beautiful Thanksgiving. So thankful for you all.”

