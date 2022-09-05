John Stamos’ 5-Year-Old Son Is A Heartbreaker Just Like His Dad

John Stamos is celebrating a milestone that parents all over the world are familiar with: the first day of school. The actor shared a picture of his son, Billy, and fans are already pointing out the resemblance between father and son.

Stamos Celebrates Son Billy’s First Day of School

“One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry,” Stamos captioned a picture of himself and Billy sporting matching white button down shirts.

The actor shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh. The couple married in February of 2018 and welcomed their son in April of that same year. Stamos frequently shares photos and videos of Billy, and fans love getting to watch the 5 year old grow up.

Fan Reactions: ‘He’s Gonna Do Well!’

Many sympathized with Stamos’ heartfelt post about growing children. “They grow up so fast,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Yes it’s hard to let them go into the world, even if it’s just kindergarten.”

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson’s Son, Marcell, Is An Actor, Too

“Awwww!!! I love this!” another fan commented. “Best of luck little guy! And you too daddy! Not going to lie, it’s a tear jerker…but one of the best kind.” Another follower wrote, “Awe. It’s so hard when they start school. Your son is gorgeous like his daddy and mommy.”

Others were more focused on the resemblance between Stamos and Billy. “And someone inherited the good hair!!” one fan laughed. Another wrote, “He’s gonna do well, im sure he has ur charisma. Sure has ur looks!”

Billy’s Time On Tour With Stamos This Summer

Billy’s first day of school might put an end to his summer on the road with Stamos. The actor is a longtime friend of the remaining Beach Boys band members and tours with them frequently. Billy got the chance to come along to some American and European concert dates, and Stamos posted plenty of updates.

Stamos captioned a slideshow of pictures of Billy hanging out at band rehearsal, “A magical time in Paris last night at @olympiahall with @thebeachboys and my favorite little guest!” Though the 5-year-old tot might not be able to keep hitting the road with Stamos, he’s sure to have lots of fun at school—even if his dad ends up crying!

More Stories From Suggest