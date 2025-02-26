John Lawlor, ‘The Facts of Life’ Star, Dead at 83

John Lawlor, the veteran actor recognized for his memorable performances in The Facts of Life and Phyllis, has passed away.

Lawlor’s family shared the news of his passing in an online obituary published on Monday, February 24, nine days after his death at a veterans hospice in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to the announcement, his daughter, Riel, was by his side as he “passed away peacefully.”

The actor was 83.

“John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses,” the obituary read in part.

Lawlor enjoyed a lengthy career in the entertainment industry, best known for portraying headmaster Steven Bradley at the Eastland School for Girls in NBC’s The Facts of Life. After the show’s 13-episode debut season in 1979, he was succeeded by Roger Perry, who took on the role of Charles Parker.

John Lawlor Starred Alongside Legendary Actors like Cloris Leachman and Kevin Costner

Per his IMDb profile, he also appeared on CBS’s The Mary Tyler Moore Show spinoff, Phyllis, portraying Leonard Marsh, a co-worker of Cloris Leachman’s character. In 1981, he transitioned into film, securing a role in Blake Edwards’ S.O.B. and later appearing in 1994’s Wyatt Earp alongside Kevin Costner.

Born on June 5, 1941, in Troy, New York, Lawlor was the eldest of six siblings. His family later relocated to Boulder, Colorado, where he spent his childhood. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Lawlor also honed his passion for acting as a member of the Nomad Players in Boulder.

Before his television career, Lawlor served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In 1975, he landed his first onscreen roles in The Rockford Files and Ellery Queen. The following year, in 1976, appeared in Jackson County Jail.

According to his IMDB profile, Lawlor made guest appearances on several popular television shows, including Alice, Barney Miller, Newhart, T.J. Hooker, Sledge Hammer!, Knots Landing, L.A. Law, Breaking Bad, and Longmire. His film credits include The Gumball Rally, Bill Jack Goes to Washington, and Movie Madness.

Lawlor is survived by five children, two brothers, three grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces.