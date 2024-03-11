John Cena Streaks Across 2024 Oscars Stage, Internet Dies Laughing

Former WWE Champion John Cena was the talk of the town at the Oscar Awards. When Cena was up to present the award for Best Costume Design, he streaked across the stage in the nude. Of course, he went viral on social media.

“Is that for real? It’s as if he came straight from the shower and didn’t have time to dress up,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Bro gave up the WWE championship to s*** like THIS?!?!?” another user added.

“When you need attention you do drastic things. Attention economy baby,” Another user added.

“They got this man doing a humiliation ritual at the Oscars,” another said.

WWE Urged To Nix John Cena From Wrestlemania

Cena earned his reputation for being one of the top performers in WWE. But he has since transitioned to Hollywood and thus has not been a full-time WWE Superstar in years. But he did return for a short stint to the company in 2023 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. But despite being one of the best stars in WWE history, the brand is being urged to not have him in a match in this year’s Wrestlemania.

“There’s not a lot of room for someone like Cena, even over the course of two nights,” Bleacher Report wrote.

“Case in point, last year he fought to a super-obvious loss in the Night 1 opener, a defeat at the hands of Austin Theory in a match that just squeaked past the 11-minute mark.”

WWE Star Details Beef With The Rock

Cena, a sixteen-time WWE Champion, has had feuds with several Hall of Famers. But his most noted beef was with fellow Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Things got particularly heated when Cena called out The Rock for leaving the WWE to pursue a career as a movie star. He also questioned how much he loved the company. It is a decision he has come to regret now.

“Oh my god, yeah. To me, it was [like], ‘I’m going to jab this guy because I have nothing to lose. I have all the leverage… My angle came from the fact that he was openly saying, ‘I love the WWE.’ And I was like, ‘Man if you love it, why aren’t you here?’ What a stupid thing [of me] to say. I’m so sorry because he had a lot to lose,” Cena said.