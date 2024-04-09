John Cena Says He Keeps Marriage Private Because He Promised to Protect Wife’s ‘Safety and Wellbeing’

Most people look at celebrities and all they see is the glitz and glamour. But there is a dark side to being in the public eye 24/7. It is bad enough to have to take on vitriol from strangers daily. But what makes it even worse is when the others around you have to face that as well. John Cena says it is one of the reasons that he has kept his marriage private.

“One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, ‘I will never put you or I’ll do my best to not put you in an undue harm’s way,’ So a lot of it is just about genuine safety,” Cena said to PEOPLE.

“And it’s not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we’d ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened.”

John Cena Recalls Meeting His Wife

Cena is one of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time. He has performed in front of stadiums filled with thousands of people throughout his career. But at times, the former WWE Champion does get nervous. Cena recently recalled getting cold feet the first time he met his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and found love.

“I wasn’t looking, but d––, man, it just found me,” Cena said via PEOPLE.

“So we watched the game, and then the table sitting right across from us — this group of five people walked in. Man, I stopped watching the game. I didn’t even know it was over. I was such a d––, I was so bad. Here I am, h–– this was half a decade [ago], I’m 40 and I’m too scared to approach this girl.”

Cena, a sixteen-time WWE Champion, has had feuds with several Hall of Famers. But his most noted beef was with fellow Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

WWE Star Regrets Beef With The Rock

Things got particularly heated when Cena called out The Rock for leaving the WWE to pursue a career as a movie star. He also questioned how much he loved the company. It is a decision he has come to regret now.

“Oh my god, yeah. To me, it was [like], ‘I’m going to jab this guy because I have nothing to lose. I have all the leverage… My angle came from the fact that he was openly saying, ‘I love the WWE.’ And I was like, ‘Man if you love it, why aren’t you here?’ What a stupid thing [of me] to say. I’m so sorry because he had a lot to lose,” Cena said.