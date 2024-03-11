Oscars Backstage Photo Reveals How Naked John Cena Actually Was, and Fans Have Words

John Cena stole the show at the Oscars, strutting on stage in his birthday suit, cleverly using the presenter’s card for a touch of modesty.

The Peacemaker actor and former WWE star joined host Jimmy Kimmel for a bit. Kimmel shared an old clip of a streaker at the 1974 Oscars, then prompted Cena to streak across the stage.

When Cena acted evasive, Kimmel joked that he should feel at ease performing the stunt since he is accustomed to wrestling without clothes. “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts,” Cena shot back. “Jorts are worse than naked,” Kimmel quipped.

The 46-year-old slab of beef clumsily made his way across the stage, attempting to shield his private parts with the card.

Upon reaching the microphone, Cena admitted with a sheepish grin, “Costumes are so important,” eliciting hearty laughter from the star-studded crowd.

John Cena struggled to open the Oscars presenter’s card, prompting Kimmel to return and assist him in presenting the award. In the end, Holly Waddington, the designer of Poor Things, was the one who won the award.

As the cameras returned to Cena to announce the winners, he was already adorned in a dress resembling a curtain (ala Gone with the Wind), preserving his modesty.

What John Cena Was Wearing During His Oscars Stunt May Prove More Shocking to Some Viewers

Oscar viewers were left abuzz by John Cena’s stunt. Online chatter went wild guessing just how “bare” the muscle man was in the sketch since it appeared he only sported Birkenstocks.

But when images surfaced revealing the truth, well, it turns out reality was more concerning than if he had gone completely au naturel. It appears Cena wore something akin to a flesh-tone bikini bottom.

Of course, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on John Cena’s Oscar attire. “I guess I’m not as straight as I thought. That’s an ick for me,” one X user wrote.

“His body looks like a boiled egg there’s no way ppl find that attractive,” a fellow X user agreed. “[That’s a] standard bianca censori outfit,” another joked.

Meanwhile, other Oscar viewers felt John Cena’s Oscar sketch wasn’t in good taste, regardless of what he was actually wearing.

“Totally Inappropriate,” one pearl clutcher chimed in. “This was so unnecessary. Not sure why I even turned my TV on,” one viewer agreed.

Still, another user seemed to believe this was all much ado about nothing. “Yall pick and choose what’s inappropriate,” the user wrote.