Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Gives Grim Update About the Former President’s Cancer Battle

Former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has shared a grim update about the longtime politican’s condition amidst his battle with prostate cancer.

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During his recent interview wiuth the BBC, Hunter opened up about watching his father go through the cancer treatments.

“It’s really, really hard, and it’s really sad to watch… I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good,” he said. “The cancer has spread, is metastasized into his bones and further. It’s very painful. It’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there.

Despite his exhausting treatments, Hunter said that his father is continuing to fight for the country. “He’s still doing his thing… he so believes in this country.”

Joe was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer just a few months after his presidential term came to an end. In a May 2025 announcement, the former president’s team confirmed that the diagnosis was made after a small nodul was discovered during a “routine physical exam.”

Showing admiration for his father, Hunter referred to Joe as “the rock” of the Biden family.

“He has been there for each one of us in a way that is hard for me to even possibly articulate and explain,” he stated. “And whatever you think about his politics or the decisions that he made, I can tell you this: He’s the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather of anyone that I’ve ever read about, heard about, or even seen in a movie.”

Joe’s Wife Jill Recently Spoke About Concerning Cancer Symptoms the World Leader Experienced Before Diagnosis

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s wife Jill also recently spoke about concerning cancer symptoms he experienced before he was officially diagnosed.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Jill said Joe was getting up ‘seven times at night” before discovering the cancer. Although the symptoms were brought up to White House physicans, they weren’t actually addressed.

“But when it continued when we got out of the White House [in January 2025],” she pointed out. “I said, ‘Joe, we’ve got to go up to Jeff in Philly — something’s wrong.'”

The former First Lady then shared, “We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines. And anybody who’s gone through this cancer journey — and I’ve been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau — it’s constant. It’s daily. And I think it’s challenging.”



The Biden Family was previously rocked by cancer. Joe’s eldest son, Beau, died in 2015 from glioblastoma, which is a form of brain cancer.