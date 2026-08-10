‘Vanderpump Villa’ Castmate Settles Defamation Lawsuit Against Hulu TV Personality

Less than a year after he filed a defamation lawsuit against The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann, Vanderpump Villa castmate Marciano Brunette has settled the legal matter with the Hulu TV personality.

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According to USA Today, Brunette’s legal team filed a motion last week, informing Utah federal court that he and Engemann have reached a settlement.

Brunette sued the fellow reality TV star and Jeff Jenkins Production Company in late 2025. He accused them of “publishing false accusations of sexual assault and branding Marciano a ‘sexual predator.'”

The latest filing indicates that the parties involved are intending to submit a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice. This means that the same claims will be barred from being brought to court once again when the final judgment is made.

Engemann’s rep issued a statement about the settlement. “Demi Engemann, Jeff Jenkins Productions LLC, and Marciano Brunette have reached an agreement out of court resolving all claims among them. The parties will have no further comment on the matter.”

Neither Brunette or Engemann have spoken out.

The claims were made during Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. At the time, Brunette revealed that he and Engemann “shared a consensual kiss” while filming Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa. Engemann was a guest while Brunette was a server. The alleged incident occurred in August 2024.

Engemann later claimed that she was “sexually assaulted” through the Hulu show’s third season, which premiered in November 2025.

Brunette’s Legal Team Accuses Engemann of Making ‘False and Defamatory’ Statements

In the lawsuit, Brunette’s attorneys stated the Hulu series “took Engemann’s false accusations about sexual assault and exploited them as one of the “primary storylines.”

The filing also claimed that Engemann was “shifting her story over time.” He also said she had “reframed the obviously consensual interaction as one of sexual misconduct and then as sexual assault.”

Brunette further disclosed that he and Engemann had “remained in close contact” following the Vanderpump Villa visit. He noted that the duo had exchanged “over a hundred pages of text messages through March 2025. His lawyers claimed “none of the messages suggested that they had engaged in any type of non-consensual encounter, sexual or otherwise.”

Earlier this year, Brunette’s attorneys claimed that Engemann made a “false and defamatory” statement when she referred to Brunette as a “s3xual pr3dator” in a social media comment. She had also made comments about the alleged assault while appearing on The Viall Files. However, she did not name Brunette.

Lisa Vanderpump, an executive producer of Vanderpump Villa, has spoken out about the situation. “I categorically know what happened because we have cameras everywhere,” she said to Access Hollywood. “And I’ve seen every ounce of the footage. So I think when the [Mormon Wives] women are doubting [Engemann], I think they’ve got very good reason.”

In his lawsuit, Brunette claimed he “lost professional opportunities” due to Engemann’s accusations. Engemann’s legal team called the lawsuit “a shame.” They also stated that it was “brought solely to gain media attention.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.