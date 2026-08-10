‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Icon Dies Unexpectedly While Watching TV

Ben Jones, an actor who played Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard before serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, has passed away following a massive heart attack. He was 84 years old.

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In a post on , Jones’ wife Alma Viator confirmed the news. “I love the love of my life today,” she wrote in the August 9 post. “Ben passed from a massive heart attack.”

Viator further shared, “He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much.”

He was just weeks away from celebrating his 85th birthday.

Born in 1941, Jones started acting in the late 1960s while living in Atlanta, Georgia. He landed his The Dukes of Hazzard role in 1978, appearing throughout the series.

He also appeared in films such as Smokey and the Bandit, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, and They Went That-A-Way & That-A-Way.

Just after the news broke about Jones’ passing, fellow The Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat took to to pay tribute to the late actor.

“The Dukes of Hazzard los another integral part of their cast today,” Wopat wrote. Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business.”

Wopat then wrote, “He will be sorely missed.. Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, ‘I’m not your Uncle Jesse!’ But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today.”

Jones Went Into Politics Following ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Ending

Following the end of The Dukes of Hazzard, Jones ran for Congress in Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District. Although helots against incumbent Pat Swindall, Jones ran again after Swindall was inducted for perjury. He ended up winning by a 20-point margin. He was re-elected in 1990.

During the 101st and 102nd Congress, Jones served as a Democratic whip. He was also a member of the Committee of Veteran’s Affairs as well as the Committee on Public Works and Transportation.

Jones was forced to run against Republican Newt Gingrich in 1994 after redistricting took his seat. He lost the election. He went on to run for Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District in 2002, but lost to the Republican incumbent Eric Cantor.

Following the end of his political career, Jones returned to acting. He appeared in Meet Joe Black as well as Primary Colors and Joe Gould’s Secret. He also reprised his role for two The Dukes of Hazzard reunion specials.