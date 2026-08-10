Shawn Mendes Goes Instagram Official With New Partner

Years after his high-profile relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello came to an end, Shawn Mendes has hard-launched his latest romance.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this month, the “Treat Your Better” hitmaker took to Instagram to celebrate his current girlfriend, actress Bruna Marquezine, on her 31st birthday.

“Feliz aniversário my baby 🪽♥️,” the singer-songwriter wrote in the post. “You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you. Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! We all do amor….”

Rumors started circulating about the couple’s romance back in late 2025. TMZ shared snapshots of the duo kissing on a Brazilian beach in early 2026. They were spotted hugging at a grocery store together not long after.

The relationship is seemingly going well, as Mendes makes it clear that he is not single.

Before Marquezine, Mendes was romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Neither were officially confirmed relationships.

He dated Cabello from 2019 to 2021 and then again in 2023, but only for a short period.

Mendes Previously Detailed How He and Cabello Handled the Public’s Reaction to Their Break-Up

During his 2024 appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Mendes spoke about his and Cabello’s break-up, along with the public’s reaction.

“Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” he explained. “Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it.”

Mendes continued to point out that the situation was not a movie, but simply real life.

“This is real love, and love is confusing and hard,” he noted. “And [it] goes through dips, goes through pauses, goes through breaks.”

When asked what method he uses to protect his relationship, Mendes said overcommunication.

“I’m just lucky [Camila is] an amazing human being,” he added, seemingly confirming that the now-exes parted ways without any animosity.