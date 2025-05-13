concerning-health-update-on-joe-biden

Months after his departure from the White House, former President Joe Biden has received concerning health news.

According to AP News, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that a small nodule was discovered in Biden’s prostate during a recent routine physical exam. The spokesperson further stated that the finding “necessitated further evaluation.”

However, whether the evaluation had already been done or its outcome wasn’t revealed. It was further reported that nodules detection in the prostate generally requires further examination by a urologist to rule out the possibility of prostate cancer.

The former world leader will have an MRI or a transrectal ultrasound during the examination. Both tests may reveal any suspicious areas in the prostate gland. Biopsies will also be done.

Joe Biden Experienced a Health Concern While Serving As President

Joe Biden previously experienced a health concern while he was president. In 2021, the former world leader had a skin lesion removed, and it was discovered to be a basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the former White House physician, spoke out about the lesion and reassured the public that President Biden was ok.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” Dr. O’Connor disclosed, per Newsweek. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed… No further treatment is required.”

“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize,” he explained. “As some more serious skin cancers, such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma, are known to do. They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal.”

Decades before serving as President of the United States, Joe Biden underwent surgery to correct a leaking intracranial berry aneurysm. He experienced a pulmonary embolism while recovering from the surgery. A second aneurysm was repaired months later.