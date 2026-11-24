Fans of Jodeci were left singing the blues after the R&B group suddenly canceled their performance due to member K-Ci having a medical emergency.

Videos by Suggest

But the reason people are disappointed is that the concert was canceled while they were in their seats.

According to TMZ, the legendary group was set to take the stage at the Louisville Palace in Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 22. They are currently on tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their album Forever My Lady.

Footage from the concert shared with TMZ shows a man on stage explaining that due to a medical emergency, K-Ci was unable to perform and the show wouldn’t be going forward.

One person at the concert told the outlet that they had been waiting for three hours before the announcement was made.

A rep for the group told TMZ that K-Ci, whose real name is Cedric Hailey, was experiencing severe dehydration and couldn’t take the stage. He received medical attention immediately.

K-Ci addressed the situation in an Instagram video.

He expressed gratitude for all the “love, prayers, and well wishes” he received after the incident. He also apologized, saying he was “truly sorry” for disappointing the fans who came to the show.

“Believe me, there’s nothing I love more than getting on that stage singing for you guys and feeling all the love you give us in return, so your support means so much to me than words can express,” he said.

“I never ever take a single fan, a single ticket, or a single opportunity to perform for granted, so I just want to thank you,” he continued. “For the medical staff last night — you guys were amazing.”

He went on to assure fans that he will be taking the stage in Memphis for the tour’s next stop.