Jimmy Fallon’s Messy Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Incident, Explained

At last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, tolerated TV personality Jimmy Fallon confused just about everyone with a slightly bizarre appearance.

The Tonight Show host was one of the first guests to grace the 2024 NBC coverage of the beloved parade, popping by to chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while promoting his newly released Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning.

It should’ve been a lighthearted interview for families watching at home to cozy up to. However, Fallon’s fashion accessories and antics had viewers at home doing double takes.

First off, the Saturday Night Live alum sported a pair of sunglasses, an odd choice given the gloomy, rainy New York City weather. He tried to play it off, sarcastically quipping, “It’s so bright here.”

As the mercifully brief interview continued, Fallon attempted to inject some energy by goofing around and dancing to “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora),” while hosts Kotb and Guthrie laughed politely.

The segment came to an awkward end as the ETSU marching band paraded past, drowning out the hosts. Fallon, struggling to hear a fan question, finally gave up. “I can’t even hear you,” he remarked before making his exit. Kotb and Guthrie, ever the professionals, seamlessly transitioned as Fallon prepped for his spot in the parade.

During the parade itself, Fallon kept his shades on despite the continuing rain and gloomy weather. Some fans also accused him of lip-syncing his rendition of “Hey Rudy,” which he performed with his long-time backup band, The Roots.

Fans React to Jimmy Fallon’s 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

NBC viewers didn’t fully embrace Fallon’s antics.

“Sunglasses in the rain is the most Jimmy Fallon that Jimmy can Fallon,” one fan wrote on X, per the Daily Mail.

“Jimmy Fallon rocking sunglasses at the Macy’s Parade — in the rain— felt like comedy gold,” a second onlooker chimed in. “Who needs weather-appropriate choices when you have *vibes*?”

Some watching at home felt Fallon truly got into the… ahem… spirit.

“I need a little of whatever Jimmy Fallon had this morning,” one X user quipped.

“Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today,” another viewer joked.

Fallon seemed to shrug off the scrutiny over his oddball appearance.

“Jimmy is not embarrassed over people calling out his appearance and performance at the Macy’s parade,” an alleged insider told The Daily Mail shortly after the incident. “The only person people seem to be talking about from the parade is him. For Jimmy, he’s hoping the interest will translate into more album sales this holiday season.”

Jimmy Fallon Once Cracked Wise About Sunglasses and Hangovers…

Fans at home aren’t exactly off base by speculating the late-night host might have been a bit hungover during his awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance.

Firstly, Fallon previously remarked on social media that wearing sunglasses ensures “no one will know when you’re hungover.”

Last year, Fallon also shared a song he wrote called “Thanksgiving Eve” on social media. Unsurprisingly, it mentions going to a bar.

“This ‘Drinksgiving’, while you are at your mini high school reunion at your hometown bar, feel free to converse, laugh, and silently judge old friends, but also feel free to play ‘Thanksgiving Eve’ from my new album on the @touchtunes jukebox,” Fallon wrote in the Instagram post. “Also – please tip your bartenders. They are working harder than Santa tonight.”

Meanwhile, perhaps last year’s botched appearance really did get to Fallon… he’s not scheduled to appear at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…