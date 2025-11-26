Major Late Night Host Not Advertised for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Strange Behavior in 2024

Although he is a frequent performer at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, late night host Jimmy Fallon will not be at the annual event this year.

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots first appeared in the 2009 parade on the Gibson Guitar Corporation float. They performed numerous holiday classic medleys, including “Too Many Songs in One Big Holiday Medley.”

Fallon and his band also appeared at the 2010 parade. However, the group missed the 2011 event, but returned in 2012 to perform Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

In 2013, the band teamed up with the Sesame Street cast to perform “Somebody Come and Play” with classroom instruments.

Following a three-year break, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots returned to appear on the Gibson float once again. They came back in 2019, hanging out on the Entenmann’s Bake Shop float for the time.

During the 2020 virtual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Fallon and the band took part in open acting, which featured the late night host cooking Thanksgiving dinner. After realizing the parade was canceled, Fallon declared, “You can’t take the parade away from New York. You can’t take the parade from America.”

He then noted, “You can’t take the parade away from the world.”

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 parades. Altogether, the group has been part of 10 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades.

Among those performing at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are Mickey Guyton, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, and Gavin DeGraw.

The Late Night Host Had an Awkward Moment During the Opening of the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Although the reason Jimmy Fallon and the Roots did not appear at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has not been revealed, many recalled the eyebrow-raising moment the late night host had during last year’s parade.

While chatting with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Fallon appeared at the parade wearing sunglasses. This was despite New York City having gloomy weather during the parade.

“It’s so bright here,” he sarcastically declared on air.

Following the awkwardly brief interview, Fallon performed “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)” while dancing around. His segment ended as the ETSU marching band marched behind him, leaving the late night host unable to hear Kotb and Guthrie.

After declaring “I can’t even hear you” to the hosts and a nearby fan, the late night host departed.