Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence About Son Joseph’s Arrest

Nearly two weeks after their son Joseph was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior involving sexual activity with a child, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are ready to speak out.

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The Duggar family spokesperson told PEOPLE this week that the couple is “heartbroken over the entire situation.”

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time,” the spokesperson stated. “They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

As previously reported, Joseph allegedly confessed to repeatedly molesting a 9-year-old during a Florida beach vacation in 2020.

Both he and his wife, Kendra, are also facing additional criminal charges in Arkansas. However, those charges are not related to the ones in Florida.

“She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime,” the spokesperson stated about Kendra.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas previously stated that Kendra and Joseph are facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office further revealed that Joseph was no longer in their custody as of March 27. However, he is not listed as being in custody of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Kendra is out on bail. Both she and Joseph are set to appear in an Arkansas courtroom on April 29.

Joseph’s Wife, Kendra, and Their Children Go Into Hiding Following Arrest

Days after she was released on bail, Kendra was reportedly taken to a “private” location with her and Joseph’s children.

According to PEOPLE, Kendra told Joseph during a phone call on March 20 that she and the children had been taken to the unidentified location.

“Did you hear that I’m out here with, um, did you hear where I’m at and everything?” she asked Joseph.

Her husband then said that he doesn’t think they should say where she is, and she eventually agrees not to reveal the location.

“They brought me to a good place to stay that’s very private,” she explained.

Kendra then turned her attention to Joseph’s well-being while he remained in jail. He told her that he was “trying to keep [his] spirits up.” He had also been reading the Bible, which had been really helpful and calming for him.