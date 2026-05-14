22-Year-Old North Carolina Swimmer Dies in Car Crash

A 22-year-old North Carolina swimmer has tragically died in a car crash. He passed away just hours after graduating from college.

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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the sad news. Officers responded to calls of a car crash on May 10 in the early hours of Sunday. They managed to free everyone from the car.

“Upon arrival, officers located a BMW M3 that had run off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree,” police said. “All occupants had to be extricated by the Charlotte Fire Department and were transported to local hospitals.”

Sadly, 22-year-old swimmer Keegan McKenney, a passenger in the car, died in the resulting collision. According to authorities, the BMW crashed off the roadway and struck a tree.

College Swimmer Dies

While everyone was wearing a seat belt, sadly the college swimmer passed away from his injuries. McKenney attended the Queens University of Charlotte. He also was on the swim team at the college.

The swim team mourned the loss of McKenney.

“Forever a Royal. 💙We honor the life of Keegan McKenney — a cherished teammate, friend, and member of the Queens family whose impact will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time,” the team wrote.

Sadly, McKenney had just graduated a day prior from the University. It adds an even more tragic note to this sad tale. McKenney was an accomplished swimmer, making the Varsity Maine Male Swimmer of the Year in 2022. He was also a member of the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team.

Following his passing, Coach Ben Raymond mourned the loss.

“He inspired those around him through consistent effort, commitment and dedication but allowed himself to enjoy time in the pool and on deck with his friends and teammates,” he said.

Police are investigating the crash.