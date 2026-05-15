YouTuber Fed Hilary Duff Crickets And Thought He Killed Her

A YouTuber is opening up about feeding crickets to Hilary Duff and that moment that he thought he killed the actor.

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Josh Scherer is the host of the YouTube series Last Meals. Scherer played a game called the disgusting food game with Duff.

Hilary Duff recently gave an interviewer a shock after he fed her crickets.

“You design the grossest bite of food possible… and then feed it to each other, and it’s all about who can keep it down,” she explained at the time. “If you spit that out, you are a loser. You have not won.”

“You want the other person to be on the floor,” she also added. So, the YouTuber and Duff played the game. Scherer ended up giving her crickets topped with sauces.

Hilary Duff Ate Crickets

“You are such an a–hole! There are so many crickets in my mouth,” Duff said in disgust. However, Scherer was briefly fearful for the actor.

“I got so scared that I killed Hilary Duff because I gave her crickets,” he told People. “But then I kind of snapped out of my body and went, ‘You just gave Lizzie McGuire bugs to eat. That’s crazy, man.’ And it was.”

Ultimately, Duff and Scherer had a great time and he was thankful to have her as a guest on the series.

“She inspires me to treat people in the way that she does,” Scherer said. “Just a saint, dude. She’s awesome.”

“She had a, probably a six-ounce martini in the first course of her last meal and immediately took her shoes off, so I took my shoes off, and then we were just barefoot the entire episode,” he said. “And then we started just walking around the kitchen. She was just like opening our cabinets, being like, ‘What’s this?'”

The YouTuber also talked about the series and being open to discussing death.

“But I’ve honestly been so surprised by how many guests are so open,” he said. “Talking to Tom Hanks about the eschatology of going from Catholicism to Greek Orthodox and his views on [it], like, that’s crazy.”