Jessica Simpson Posts About ‘Validation’ Amid Split From Husband, Career Comeback

As she juggles her career comeback and split from husband, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson posts about “validation.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this week to share a series of new photos. “The only validation we need is the kind we give ourselves,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Simpson appeared in the photos wearing colorful dresses and a new, darker blonde hairstyle that her followers couldn’t help but praise.

“Love the darker hair. It suits you,” one fan wrote with a pink heart emoji.

Another fan wrote, “This is a great look for you. Love that dress and the slightly darker hair really suits your hair.”

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson called it quits earlier this year after 10 years of marriage.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson shared in a January 2025 statement.”Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Simpson and Johnson were first romantically linked in 2010 and went public with their relationship a couple of months later. They got engaged in November 2010 and married in 2014. The exes share three children.

Since the split, Simpson has been making a comeback in the music world, which included the release of her latest album, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.

Jessica Simpson Previously Reflected on Her Life Since the Split From Eric Johnson

Following her performance at the American Idol season 23 finale in May, Simpson reflected on her life since the breakup.

“I feel so in step with my purpose, so aligned in the middle of a lot of stuff,” she told E! News. “I feel lighter and brighter than I ever have, and I can only say that some spiritual realm is protecting me.”

Simpson further pointed out, “I grew up as a preacher’s daughter. I’m obedient, I did what the record label told me to do, and I had a job to do. Now, the job that I’m doing is for myself, and that’s to be vulnerable, raw, and do the music that I want to do.”

“There is nothing more fulfilling,” she noted.

Simpson also said making music again felt therapeutic to her. “No matter what we go through in life, I feel like music heals,’ she added. “The fact that I’m able to make it is even more healing.”