Jessica Simpson Shares Unrecognizable Photo Of Herself That Sparked Total Life Change

Jessica Simpson took some time to reflect on her sobriety, giving her Instagram followers an in-depth description of her “rock bottom” moment. In the singer’s recent Instagram photo, Simpson hardly looked like herself. But, Simpson’s emotional, brutally honest caption displayed how far she’s come over the past four years.

What Led Jessica Simpson To Get Sober?

Yesterday, Jessica Simpson shared an unrecognizable picture of herself from four years ago. In the photo, Simpson sat on a couch with her fingers interlaced. According to the singer, the picture captured her rock bottom moment, which encouraged her to get sober. “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson included in her caption.

In Simpson’s 2020 memoir, Open Book, she described how Halloween 2017 was when she realized her addiction to alcohol had gotten out of control. In her book, Simpson wrote that on Halloween 2017, she started drinking as soon as she woke up and continued throughout the day. By the time her kids were ready to get their costumes on, Simpson had remarked she was too intoxicated to help. The incident left Simpson too guilt-ridden to see her kids the following day, when the Instagram photo was taken.

What Did Jessica Simpson Say About Her Sobriety?

In her Instagram caption, Simpson went into great detail to describe what it took for her to get sober as well as how she’s doing today. “I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore,” she began. Simpson also noted that her rock bottom made her realize she needed to “take back my light” and “show victory over my internal battle of self respect.” To accomplish these things, the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote she needed to put down the bottle.

“Personally, to do this, I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction – and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” Simpson revealed. Simpson continued by writing, “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward.”

How Is Jessica Simpson Today?

Today, four years sober from alcohol and pills, Simpson is back to living her best life. In fact, Simpson said she’s “free” now that she broke her addiction. “I didn’t respect my own power,” Simpson said of herself four years ago. “Today I do,” she assured fans. “I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.” What an incredible testament to Simpson’s will and determination to make her life into what she wanted it to be.