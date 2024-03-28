Jessica Simpson Stuns in ‘Gorgeous’ Thirst Trap Showing Off Plunging Neckline

Former pop star Jessica Simpson set the internet on fire after setting a thirst trap in a social media post.

In the post, Simpson dons an all-black ensemble with gold undertones. She accessorized the look with a fetching pair of shades, gold hoop earrings, and a trio of gold necklaces.

As for the sex appeal – off the charts. Her lips are on point and she shows just enough cleavage to keep it classy yet stunning. “Know your worth, then add taxes,” she captioned the photo.

Jessica Simpson’s Inner Circle ‘Very Worried’ About Her

Things appear to be going well for Simpson, per her latest post. But according to one source close to her, what you see on social media is not reality. The source says that the people around her are concerned about her well-being.

“The people closest to her are very worried, even if they’re afraid to say it to her face,” the source told InTouch.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the star revealed that she struggled with addictions to alcohol and stimulants. She has been sober since 2017. But the people in her inner circle fear that she could be heading towards a relapse.

“Jessica was absolutely not on point during her minimal public appearances. She doesn’t leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory. Like she’s constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups. It’s not flattering, and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy,” the source said.

Jessica’s ‘Spaced-Out Attitude’ Affecting Her Marriage

Simpson was a former NFL WAG when she dated former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for two years. She has since moved on but did marry former All-Pro Eric Johnson in 2014. But the source says that their relationship is also on the ropes because of her recent “spaced-out attitude.”

“It’s worrying how she’s turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months,” the source added.

“I blame her reps for not putting a plan into action — they’ve let her drift because she doesn’t ‘need’ to work. But anybody who knows Jessica knows she’s happiest when she has a lot going on, and that’s the opposite of where she is right now.”