Jessica Simpson ‘Lowers Her Prices’ In Plunging Bikini

Jessica Simpson is dropping prices and upping the ante while posing in a skimpy, stripey, and wowing bikini. The 41-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul, recently in the news for bidding $65 million to buy back her brand from bankruptcy, has been upping sales of Jessica Simpson Style via a literal sale – up to 70% off was the offer in a recent promo post from JSS, and the photo didn’t disappoint.

Jessica’s best-selling fashion and homeware brand, one that turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, updated its Instagram recently to feature its famous CEO. The photo came itty-bitty bikini with a high heels finish, also highlighting the 100 pounds Simpson dropped in 2019.

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Bikini For Massive Sale

Simpson recently made a last-ditch effort to buy back her brand, Sequential Brands Group, which owns rights to Jessica Simpson Style, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month leading to auction plans.

Posing confidently and looking like a total bombshell from sun-drenched California fields, mom of three Simpson was seen in a blue-and-white and low-cut striped two-piece, one boasting hanging knot ties on the bottoms and a bralette finish. The blonde wore a statement straw hat, flowing orange printed duster, plus sky-high and wedged nude platforms.

Big Sales

The Dukes of Hazzard star, whose brand also retails bed linens designed by 9-year-old daughter Maxwell, a “Fiend” fragrance, makeup, and A-Z wardrobe collections, spoke via her brand’s caption, one reading:

“Our best-selling styles at the lowest prices of the season – including the Annalyn! 🔥 Tap to shop our BIG end-of-summer sale. Up to 70% off!”

“My queen just can’t stop serving!” a fan quickly replied, with many more leaving Simpson fire emoji. The wife to former NFL player Eric Johnson even had fans eyeing the duster up over the swimwear.

Simpson, who has joked about people not digging her brand – but has admitted shoppers wind up pleasantly surprised – had opened up to CBS in 2017, stating:

“People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe ’cause it’s not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you’re gonna like my shoes, damn it!”