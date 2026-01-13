jessica-simpson-remains-optimistic-about-love-1-year-after-announcing-separation-from-eric-johnson

One year after announcing her separation from Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson opens up about staying optimistic about love.

While making her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, the “Sweetest Sin” songstress told TMZ that she wasn’t interested in being the lead for The Bachelorette.

“I have options,” she said when asked about the famous reality TV show. “I’m good.”

Continuing to push about the topic, the TMZ photog said that her participation on The Bachelorette would have “huge ratings.” However, Jessica Simpson was having none of the discussion.

“No, I don’t care about that,” she said.

Elsewhere in the airport chat, Jessica Simpson was asked if she and Eric Johnson were considering reconciliation one year after their split. Although she didn’t comment about potentially getting back together with Johnson, Simpson pointed out, “We’ve always been friends.”

The singer-songwriter announced last January that she and Johnson had separated after 10 years of marriage. The estranged couple shares three children, Maxwell, Birdie, and Ace.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson shared in a statement at the time. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Jessica Simpson Opened Up About Her Split From Eric Johnson This Past Fall

The chat with TMZ came just a couple of months after Jessica Simpson opened up about her separation from Eric Johnson.

While speaking to PEOPLE this past fall, Simpson admitted she never planned to be a single mom.

“I feel like we get caught up in numbers,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?’ Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it’s just a part of what destiny holds for me.”

Refusing to focus on the split, Jessica Simpson said she has turned her focus towards her children and her reignited music career.

“This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else’s critique, judgment, or opinions,” she reflected. “It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable, and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering.”

Simpson also shared in another interview that she was making bold fashion choices amid the separation. "I wear life with more confidence," she noted. "I feel better now than I ever did in my 20s."






