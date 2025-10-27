‘Not How I Planned It’: Jessica Simpson Gets Real About Getting Divorced

Months after she and her second husband, Eric Johnson, officially separated, Jessica Simpson publicly speaks out about the split.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Simpson discussed how the break-up has impacted her life, admitting she never planned to be a single mom.

“I feel like we get caught up in numbers,” she explained. “Like, ‘Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?’ Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it’s just a part of what destiny holds for me.”

As she and her family navigate through their new lifestyle, Jessica Simpson has focused on her career. She previously released her part one and part two Nashville Canyon albums, which are her first music releases in 15 years. She also launched her new fragrance, Mystic Canyon.

The “Sweetest Sin” songstress stated she’s currently in a “self-discovery” era of her life.

“This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else’s critique, judgment, or opinions,” she pointed out. “It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable, and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering.”

Jessica Simpson Confirmed Her Separation From Eric Johnson in Early 2025

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jessica Simpson confirmed that she and Eric Johnson had separated after more than 10 years of marriage.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she shared. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The estranged couple first met through a mutual friend and got engaged six months into the relationship. They married in July 2014 and share three children: Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.

In early October, Simpson opened up about her fashion choices since her split from Johnson.

“I wear life with more confidence,” she revealed. “I feel better now than I ever did in my 20s.”

Jessica further shared, “I think going through life and having all the opinions thrown at you, I’m at the place where only my opinion matters. And, of course, my kids. I don’t want to embarrass my children!”

Also in October, Jessica Simpson told Extra about a particular group of men she’s attracted to. “I think I’m into younger men at the moment. When you’re newly separated… I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I’m discovering,” she added. “I am having fun!”