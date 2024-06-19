Jessica Biel ‘Not Happy’ About Justin Timberlake’s Arrest, Source Says

Things may be tense between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake following the Cry Me A River hitmaker’s DWI arrest earlier this week.

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that she is currently on the set of her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City, which is just a few hours from where Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday, June 18.

The insider stated Justin Timberlake’s run-in with the law is a “distraction for Jessica Biel, and she’s “not happy” about it. “She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially negative.”

The source then said that, despite not being happy about the situation, Biel is continuing to love and support Timberlake. “He’s a great dad and husband,” they noted.

Another source noted that they had seen Jessica Biel looking “tired” on the set. However, she did seem very focused on filming. “The coast and few have nothing but positive thigns to say about her,” they pointed out. “You can tell she’s excited about working.”

Justin Timberlake was arrested after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Originally pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane, the singer/songwriter was taken into custody for driving under the influence. He was arraigned and released hours later. His next hearing is in late July.

Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement saying he looks forward to “vigorously defending” the singer against the DWI allegations. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Justin Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He will be performing in Chicago on June 21 and 22.

Jessica Biel Recently Stated Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake Is a ‘Work in Progress’

Last month, Jessica Biel opened up about why she believes her marriage to Justin Timberlake is a “work in progress.”

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” Biel said while appearing on The View.

Jessica Biel also said she was thankful for technology so that Justin Timberlake can keep in touch with her and their sons, Silas and Phineas. “We’ve never done this before with two, so I don’t know,” she shared about having Timberlake chat with the boys. “I’m already exhausted—there’s been four shows! Oh my god!””

She further admitted, “I don’t know how he is gonna do it. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it. Somehow, someway.”