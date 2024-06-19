Justin Timberlake’s Team Breaks Silence on Singer’s DWI Arrest

A little more than 24 hours after Justin Timberlake was released from Sag Harbor Police Department’s custody, the singer/songwriter’s lawyer released a statement about the DWI arrest situation.

Edward Burke Jr., who is described as a prominent attorney in the Sag Harbor area, is representing Timberlake. Burke told Page Six he looks forward to “vigorously defending” the singer against the DWI allegations. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Justin Timberlake was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 18, after having dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY. Sources say that police officers were stationed outside the establishment.

Originally pulled over after allegedly running a stop sign, he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations. The violations were not stopping at a sign sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.

Timberlake allegedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test multiple times. An insider further shared that the arresting officer was “so young” that he didn’t even know who Timberlake was. “He didn’t recognize him or his name.”

Hours after the arrest, Justin Timberlake was spotted leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department with Burke by his side. Although his next hearing is on July 25, Page Six reported that Justin Timberlake will not be attending. He is currently scheduled to perform in Poland while on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Burke has previously defended other celebrities over the years, including Matt Lauer, Jason Kidd, and Lizzie Grubman.

Justin Timberlake Claimed He Had Only ‘One Martini’ Before His DWI Arrest

Meanwhile, the arresting officer of the Sag Harbor Village Police Department stated in an official criminal complaint that Justin Timberlake appeared to be intoxicated when stopped.

According to the arresting officer’s statement, Timberlake was pulled over while driving in a 2025 gray BMW. The officer stopped him after he had failed to stop at a posted stop sign. He also failed to keep to the right side of the road twice.

The officer then shared, “It was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

The officer also observed that Justin Timberlake gave the “oral admission” about how much he drank before getting behind the wheel. “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home,” Timberlake allegedly stated.

He was arrested at 12:37 a.m.